Relief among France players after election

The surprising outcome of the second round of the French Parliament elections brought relief to the players of the Tricolore team before the EURO semi-final against Spain. "Long live diversity, long live the Republic, long live France," wrote former Bundesliga professional Marcus Thuram on Instagram.

He congratulated all those who had given an answer to the danger that had hovered over "our beautiful country." Thuram ended his message with the words: "The fight goes on." Thuram was one of the players who had already expressed clear views on the political situation in France after the European elections.

The far-right National Rally had received more than 31% of the votes, while Macron's party had only received about 15%. Macron then called for new elections in France. "The situation in France is sad, it is serious," Thuram had emphasized. "This is the sad reality of our society," Thuram said after the European elections.

"Victory of the People"

According to preliminary calculations, the Left Front was leading in the second round of the Parliamentary elections on Sunday. The National Rally performed significantly worse than expected. It could only finish third behind Macron's Center-Lay.

"Victory of the People," wrote Thuram's teammate Aurélien Tchouameni on X, formerly Twitter. "Congratulations to all French people who have woken up to ensure that this beautiful country, France, is not ruled by extremist right-wingers," wrote teammate Jules Koundé also on X. The relief was as great as the concern in the past few weeks had been.

The political debate has been accompanying the French throughout the entire EURO. Captain Kylian Mbappé had taken clear positions against the right on several occasions. In the semi-final on Tuesday in Munich (9 pm/ZDF and Magenta TV), he will face Spain with the team.

