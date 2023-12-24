Relaxed through the holidays: tips to combat Christmas stress

Christmas stresses many people out - this is the result of various surveys every year. If you belong to the group of people who feel under pressure to create the perfect Christmas, you can counteract this with these tips.

Lower your expectations

Expectations of the celebration of love are often high. And it's usually you who have the highest expectations of yourself. People often don't notice if you only invest 80 percent instead of 100 percent. A mania for perfection creates a lot of pressure, but it is more relaxed if expectations are lowered and self-reflection takes place: What is really important during the holidays? The priorities should be set accordingly.

Implement food and decorations together

Even if there is a host or hostess, the rest of the family can be involved in the festive meal. Guests can contribute starters, side dishes, desserts, cookies or wines. You can also have more fun together beforehand: Decorating the apartment or house and baking cookies - all this is more fun together with children or friends.

Cleaning in the important places

If time is running out and it's no longer possible to do a big clean before Christmas, it's important to set priorities here too. Guests won't notice if there's a layer of dust under the couch. However, the toilet and bathroom floor should definitely be clean. Other things that catch the eye of visitors and should therefore be clean are large surfaces such as shelves and tables as well as the entrance area, door handles and light switches. Cobwebs on the ceilings also need to disappear, while a cleanly mopped floor radiates shine and a pleasant scent. The rest can be cleaned in a relaxed manner after Christmas.

Finding the right gifts

Impersonal gifts such as sweets, vouchers, cosmetic products, clothing and decorations were not well received by many recipients last Christmas, according to a survey. What can we learn from this for this year? Less consumption, more space for important things. Spending time together certainly means more to many adults than a new handbag or socks. A short trip to the nearest spa, your favorite restaurant or the theater is sure to have a more positive effect on your relationship. And it also saves on stressful shopping trips. To avoid disappointing expectations, you should communicate in advance that you want to change the way you give gifts this year.

Me-time instead of a party marathon

Saying no and taking breaks - this ensures relaxation throughout the entire Advent and Christmas period: if you plan time for sport, a good book, a coffee with your best friend or a winter walk, you will stay calm, even if things do get busy. What's more, you can often spread out your schedule: after all, some visits to relatives are still possible after the holidays, and you don't have to show up at every Christmas party in December.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de