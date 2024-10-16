Relatives of Lyle and Erik Menendez remain hopeful while awaiting a judgment that could potentially grant their freedom from incarceration.

In 1996, the Menendez siblings faced conviction and sentencing to life imprisonment without parole for the homicides of their parents, Jose and Kitty, within their Beverly Hills residence.

Despite admitting to the killings, at their trial, both brothers asserted that their actions were in self-defense and they had suffered prolonged physical and sexual abuse from their father throughout their lives.

Legal counsel representing the brothers argued in 1996 that the presiding judge hindered the presentation of substantial evidence pertaining to the abuse before the jury.

In 2023, lawyers on the Menendez siblings' side submitted a petition arguing for their release from prison due to recent accusations suggesting Jose Menendez's historical pattern of sexual abuse, as well as a letter written by Erik Menendez to a relative hinting at past abuse.

During an interview with ABC that aired Wednesday, the brothers' cousin, Karen Vander MolenCopley, referred to the noticeable changes in the boys' demeanors throughout the years.

"You could see that there were two energetic and lively young boys transitioning into increasingly melancholic young men," MolenCopley said.

After spending over three decades behind bars, MolenCopley expressed her belief that the brothers should be pardoned, allowing them to reunite with their family.

"That would be the best birthday present to gift to my mother, having her beloved nephews home with her at Thanksgiving," she added.

Soon they may have this opportunity as Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon considers re-sentencing the brothers, based on the evidence presented in the 2023 petition.

Gascon opted to share an image of the handwritten, undated letter submitted by the Menendez attorneys, which was incorporated into their petition, via social media on Sunday.

In the letter, Erik Menendez wrote, "I've been making an effort to avoid dad. It's still happening, but it's worse for me now."

This image, which can be found in the public record, has since been taken down from Gascon's social media accounts. Regarding the letter's potential significance, Gascon spoke to ABC in an interview that aired Wednesday.

"The letter is all about the abuse, which was the foundation of their defense," Gascon said, while disclosing that his office should make a decision on the Menendez brothers' sentencing by the end of this month.

CNN reached out to Gascon for a comment.

The brothers frequently discussed their struggles with their father's abuse throughout their imprisonment, often expressing a desire for justice and relief. In a recent appeal, their lawyers highlighted the role of the abuse in their actions, citing the brothers' own words and new evidence.

