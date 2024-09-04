- Reinforcing aerial defense mechanisms in response to Putin's actions

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has explained the purchase of six new air defense systems for the German military as a necessary response to Russia's significant weapons buildup. "This isn't just any project," Scholz stated in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein, where the initial Iris-T SLM system was activated. He added, "It's about maintaining security and peace in Europe, without any exaggeration."

For years, Vladimir Putin, Russian President, has been boosting his arsenal, particularly in the realm of rockets and cruise missiles, often breaching disarmament agreements. Scholz expressed concern, stating, "Ignoring this would be reckless. He's placed rockets as close as 530 kilometers to Berlin - a straight shot."

The federal administration has handed over four Iris-T SLM systems and three linked Iris-T SLS systems from Diehl Defence to Ukraine. These have shown effectiveness in fending off Russian attacks, according to Scholz. He stated that 250 Russian cruise missiles, drones, and rockets have been intercepted using these systems, potentially saving numerous lives. The success rate is an impressive 95 percent.

Six systems will now be acquired for the German military. "This is a substantial boost for our country's security, as air defense has been overlooked for a long time," Scholz commented. The move is also significant for European security. The new weapon system is envisioned to serve as a key component of the European air defense system European Sky Shield, already backed by 21 nations.

A training center is being constructed in Todendorf, where Ukrainian soldiers are currently receiving instruction. The center will ultimately welcome participants from all European Sky Shield initiatives.

