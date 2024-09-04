- Rehm secures another Paralympic gold medal for the fifth consecutive time

Champion Markus Rehm honored his title as favorite in the long jump, claiming his fifth Paralympic gold medal in Paris. The 36-year-old maintained his dominance by leaping 8.13 meters, securing his position. His all-time best jump stood at 8.72 meters, achieved in 2023. After a wakeboard accident at 14, Rehm tragically lost his right leg below the knee.

German jumper Noah Bodelier was another contender. Rehm's teammate from TSV Bayer Leverkusen placed sixth with a jump of 6.98 meters. This marked the sixth gold medal victory for the German Paralympic Committee at the prominent competition held in the French capital.

In his illustrious career, Champion Markus Rehm considered his favorite role in long jump to be the one that led him to five Paralympic gold medals. Despite Noah Bodelier's strong competition, Rehm's favorite role continued to shine in the Paris Games.

