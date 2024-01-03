Prime Minister - Rehlinger warns of shift to the right

In the current time of crisis, Saarland Minister President Anke Rehlinger (SPD) has warned against a shift to the right. "We must be careful that this uncertainty does not lead to a massive migration to the extreme right," she told the German Press Agency. "A possible migration of voters to parties that don't have a solution for anything and whose business model is further uncertainty."

The fact that the SPD is currently performing poorly in the polls "is not nice". That is absolutely clear. "But it's not primarily the SPD's poll ratings that are at stake. What is at stake is the future viability of this country and democracy," said Rehlinger. You can't just completely lose your compass "because we are currently living in a crisis".

"We really have to ask ourselves, what do we need to do differently?" Her approach is: "We have to work hard on the issues that concern people in this country. And these are the issues that are discussed over dinner in the evening." If you can do that, you can reach people and move the country forward.

In addition, hatred and agitation must be clearly named and must not be allowed to pass as opinion. "We have to take a stand against it." The AfD is "not just any protest party", said Rehlinger. The Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution recently classified the state association of the AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist". As was previously the case in Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

"I'm not one of those people who say that they first have to take responsibility and then they will disenchant themselves. My impression is that this has not been a good path in Germany's history," said Rehlinger. Moreover, she does not believe "that the greatest danger to this state comes from the enemies of democracy, but from the friends of democracy who are holding the reins for the enemies".

