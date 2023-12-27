Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsanke rehlingerhouseholdsaarbrückenfederal governmentgerman press agencyfinancesgermanyspddebt brakemodernizationconstitutionsaarland

Rehlinger in favour of modernizing the debt brake

The 2024 budget is in place. However, the discussion about the debt brake continues. The Saarland Minister President is also in favor of changes.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
2 min read
Anke Rehlinger (SPD), Minister President of the Saarland. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Anke Rehlinger (SPD), Minister President of the Saarland. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Finances - Rehlinger in favour of modernizing the debt brake

Saarland Minister President Anke Rehlinger (SPD) is in favor of changes to the debt brake enshrined in the German constitution. "I don't want to abolish the debt brake, but I believe we need to modernize the debt brake," she told the German Press Agency. Following the ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in November, the debt brake "has also become a brake on investment and therefore a brake on the future".

It must therefore be adapted to the challenges. Rehlinger called on the CDU/CSU parties to "stop playing party tactics and open up to this debate". This is also the opinion of some CDU state premiers. "The sooner the better," she said on the urgency of change. It remained to be seen whether this would be possible in the "current government constellation" or whether, after an interim step, "we will see what the majorities are like after a federal election".

For her, it is conceivable, for example, that the special fund for the Bundeswehr, which was expressly anchored in the Basic Law by constitutional amendment, could be implemented. Such a "kind of transformation special fund" would then not allow consumptive expenditure, but only "future investments that we need in our country". The demarcation is certainly not easy: "But what we are experiencing right now and the pull-ups that have to be made now are not easy at all."

It must be borne in mind that the federal states also remain capable of acting and need "leeway". The federal states have very different regulations. In Saarland, there is no debt brake in the constitution. The fact that there is no separate Saarland debt brake in the constitution is now "perhaps a fortunate circumstance".

The debt brake was enshrined in the Basic Law in 2009 due to Germany's gigantic national debt. According to this, the federal and state governments may no longer balance their budget deficits by taking out loans.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three injured in collision on A72 near Zwickau

Three people have been injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A72 near Zwickau. A 64-year-old man drove a van onto the highway at the Zwickau-Ost junction on Tuesday. When he switched from the acceleration lane to the traffic lane, a 50-year-old man rear-ended him with his car,...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public