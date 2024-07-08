Parliamentary election in France - Rehlinger hopes for a stable Franco-German axis

Saar-Ministerpresident Anke Rehlinger hopes for the continuation of the special German-French connection in the EU after the parliamentary election in the neighboring country. This interest is to ensure that Germany and France remain a strong and stable axis in Europe, the Social Democrat stated in Deutschlandfunk. She expressed this wish to the future government formation in France.

However, the French electoral system differs significantly from the German one. In the neighboring country, it is not a common practice "to probe after such election results, seek majorities, and then coalition." Nevertheless, it is necessary in France now to find a stable majority for the government.

"We can breathe a sigh of relief"

The right-wing populists were stopped by the French and the French at the election. "We can breathe a sigh of relief," Rehlinger emphasized. However, Marine Le Pen of the right-wing Rassemblement National (RN) also stated that "she still has ambitions and the presidential elections are also coming up again in 2027."

The Left Front Populaire, consisting of the Left, Communists, Socialists, and Greens, is expected to be the strongest force in the newly elected National Assembly according to calculations. The right-wing RN, on the other hand, performed significantly worse than previously assumed and could only finish in third place.

