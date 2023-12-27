Associations - Rehab clinics send out SOS for next year due to losses

After hospitals and nursing homes, rehabilitation clinics in Baden-Württemberg are also increasingly facing existential difficulties in the face of dark red figures. According to the Baden-Württemberg Hospital Association (BWKG), the clinics not only lack the money, but also the important staff. According to a survey conducted by the association, 61.5 percent of rehab clinics expect to be in the red in the coming year. Around 58.5 percent of management teams expect losses in 2023. Only 7.7 percent expect things to pick up next year.

"This is worrying and could threaten the existence of the company if politicians do not help quickly," said BWKG CEO Heiner Scheffold in response to the survey of member institutions.

Above all, the BWKG is calling for higher, permanent and reliable funding from Berlin. "With daily rates at the level of an average overnight stay in a hotel, the medical, nursing and therapeutic services for rehabilitants cannot be financed in the long term," said Scheffold, who is also District Administrator of the Alb-Donau district. The reasons for the rehabilitation clinics' difficulties are the corona pandemic and inflation-related price increases as well as insufficiently financed personnel costs.

The clinics are also concerned about staff shortages. According to the BWKG indicator, 79.7% of managing directors of rehabilitation clinics state that it is difficult or rather difficult to fill vacant positions in the medical service. 81.3 percent find it difficult to find nursing staff, while 75.0 percent have problems filling vacancies in the medical-technical service.

The rehab clinics also criticize the bureaucracy. For example, access to rehab should be simplified and it should be possible for hospital doctors to prescribe it directly, just like other services. However, decisions on rehab applications are made in a complicated approval process by the funding bodies.

BWKG is an association of 478 providers with 197 hospitals, 133 prevention and rehabilitation facilities and 807 care facilities. According to BWKG, they have over 130,000 beds or places as well as outpatient treatment capacities. The facilities employ more than 250,000 people.

