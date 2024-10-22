Regulations propel electric 'aerial taxis' closer to practicality, assertions the FAA.

On a Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) unveiled an extensive set of guidelines, spanning 880 pages, outlining the education process for pilots to grasp the novel segment of aircraft development. This is part of an escalating multibillion-dollar industry, brimming with investment, aiming for a future akin to the flying cars depicted in "The Jetsons."

At the National Business Aviation Association convention in Las Vegas, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker declared, "This introduces a brand new category of aircraft."

Whitaker continued, "For the past 80 years, we've had two primary types – rotor and fixed wing. Now, we've added a third."

The new category is known as electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs. The FAA acknowledges these designs as falling under its newly created category of powered lift aircraft. These aircraft possess the ability to fly like conventional airplanes while boasting the capability to take off and land like helicopters, not just at traditional airports, but also at new vertiports strategically placed in urban areas.

Whitaker commented, "This rule will establish an operational environment."

During the announcement, Whitaker was accompanied by a full-size model of the five-seat, six-rotor aircraft from Joby Aviation of California. Joby boasts that their entry into this category will cruise at 200 miles per hour and generate a sound level comparable to an ordinary conversation. Joby aims to introduce their aircraft by 2025, although it is yet to receive FAA certification for carrying fare-paying passengers.

Joby's JoeBen Bevirt stated, "The regulations published today will ensure the U.S. maintains its global leadership position in the evolution and implementation of eco-friendly aviation. Delivering the rules ahead of schedule is a testament to the team's dedication, collaboration, and tenacity."

