Regrettably, the celebrated musician Ela has passed away.

Ela, the Singer, Has Passed Away. Michaela Ahlrichs-Wedig, as she was known in her civilian life, was declared deceased on August 24, according to her hometown Vechta, regretfully confirming the unfortunate truth. Various media outlets had earlier reported a tribute by TV presenter Uwe Hübner on Facebook on Saturday.

Ahlrichs-Wedig was 55 years old. Her demise came as a surprise, mentioned in a family notice, with the notice concluding "Until we meet again at the end of the world," quoting a song by the band Valerie's Garten, where Ela had been a member back in the '90s. Her funeral is scheduled for September 20, limited to her immediate family circle.

Ela Sang "Until We Meet Again at the End of the World"

"The world should acknowledge its loss of a remarkable individual, an exceptional voice, a solid rock in the rough seas," Hübner posted on his Facebook. He was asked by Ahlrichs-Wedig's husband to contribute some words about the departed soul, continued the former ZDF Hitparade host.

Her most successful track was the title "Until We Meet Again at the End of the World," with the trio "Valerie’s Garten." The song managed to remain in the German charts for an extended period, as per MDR. She also placed fifth in the German preliminary round for the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 as a soloist.

