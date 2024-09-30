Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsThe entertainment

Regrettably, RTL debt advisor Peter Zwegat has passed away.

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read

Regrettably, RTL debt advisor Peter Zwegat has passed away.

Peter Zwegat, the well-known financial expert behind RTL's format "Debt Free", has tragically passed away at the age of 74. Cologne-based broadcaster honorably recognized his "passion and compassion". From 2007 to 2019, Zwegat served as a financial advisor and debt counselor, lending his expertise in almost 140 episodes and various TV specials. RTL announced his sudden and unexpected death on August 9. The funeral was a private affair with close relatives and friends, as per RTL's statement.

Markus Küttner, the entertainment chief of RTL, reflects on Zwegat's impact, stating, "Peter Zwegat assisted numerous individuals in rebuilding their lives with his unwavering dedication and compassion. His talent for simplifying complex financial issues and offering viable solutions was truly remarkable. He will be forever immortalized as a one-of-a-kind expert and a relatable human being." Extending his sympathies, Küttner wrote, "Our thoughts are with Zwegat's wife and his friends."

"Unmatched Insights"

According to Küttner, Zwegat transformed his "in-depth knowledge and unmatched insights" into the homes of countless viewers through "Debt Free". During his tenure with RTL, Zwegat gained immense popularity through his "compassionate approach". As a debt counselor, he instilled hope and offered a way out of financial turmoil for many: "His achievements in the TV sphere were undeniable, and his contributions were greatly admired."

In honor of Peter Zwegat, RTL is making programming changes. Select episodes of "Debt Free" will be rebroadcast on RTLUp at 8:15 PM and 1:05 PM every Saturday.

Peter Zwegat's "in-depth knowledge and unmatched insights" in financial expertise were showcased through the entertaining and educational format of "Debt Free", reaching many viewers at home. Markus Küttner, the entertainment chief of RTL, acknowledged the positive impact Zwegat had on countless lives, not just as a financial advisor, but as an empathetic and compassionate individual.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual
Society

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual For six years, the crafty department store extortionist nicknamed "Dagobert" kept the authorities at bay. The public admired his exploits until he was apprehended in 1994. Now, the RTL+ miniseries "I Am Dagobert" revisits this notable chapter in German

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts
Society

Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts

Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts Julia Roberts Set to Receive Prestigious Honorary César. Her outstanding acting talents have rightfully earned her this recognition. Julia Roberts is set to receive a significant honor. As per the organizers of the upcoming 50th César Awards, detailed on their official

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public