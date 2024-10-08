Regrettably, Dutch football pioneer Neeskens has passed away.

Dutch football great Johan Cruyff's former teammate and fellow legend Johan Neeskens has passed away at the age of 73. "The global football community is saddened by the demise of a legend," the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) shared on Monday. Neeskens breathed his last on Sunday in Algeria, where he was engaged in work for the association, having earlier mentioned feeling unwell.

Neeskens kicked off the scoring for the Netherlands in the 1974 World Cup final against Germany, notching a penalty in the second minute. Unfortunately, Germany managed to flip the script, clinching a 2-1 victory. Neeskens also played a crucial role in leading his team to the final in 1978. Alongside Ajax Amsterdam, Neeskens claimed the European Cup a staggering three times in the early 1970s.**

"No words can capture the enormity of this unexpected loss. Our thoughts are with his wife Marlis, his children, his family, and his friends," the KNVB expressed.**

