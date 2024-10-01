Regrettably, Baseball's "Hitting Legend," Peter Rose, has passed away.

Baseball Icon Pete Rose, Known as the Hit King, Passes Away at 83. Tainted Career by Gambling Scandal, But Redemption in Another Sport.

Despite holding the MLB record for most hits, Pete Rose's managerial tenure ended in infamy due to a gambling scandal which earned him a lifetime ban. Formerly known as Peter Edward Rose Sr., the three-time World Series champion, has now departed at the age of 83.

"The MLB community, along with his companions, devotees, and Cincinnati city, mourns the demise of Pete Rose - a man of greatness, fortitude, and resolution on the field," the MLB declared in a statement. "May he rest in peace."

"I went through hell dressed in gasoline to play baseball," Rose famously stated. The Reds' majority owner Bob Castellini lauded him as one of the most tenacious competitors baseball has ever witnessed. "Let us never forget what he achieved."

Rose played in 3562 games, accumulated 4256 hits, and bat up to the plate 15,890 times - all milestones. Born in Cincinnati, the multi-talented outfielder became the Reds' number one in numerous statistical categories, including games (2722) and hits (3358). Rose spent 24 years (1963-1986) in the MLB, representing the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos before rejoining the Reds in 1984.

Rose emerged victorious in the World Series twice with Cincinnati and once with Philadelphia. In 1985, he broke Ty Cobb's enduring record of 4191 hits. However, in 1989, it came to light that Rose had wagered on games while managing the Reds. This was one of the most severe offenses in professional baseball, comparable to the 1919 Black Sox scandal. Initially denying the claims, Rose later conceded to them, thereby receiving a lifetime ban. This prevented the MLB titan from entering the Hall of Fame.

In later life, Rose confessed to legally betting on baseball. "I don't think betting is morally wrong. I don't even consider betting on baseball immoral," Rose penned in 2019. He also garnered Donald Trump's support, who, in 2015, questioned why Rose was not in the Hall of Fame.

Rose made headlines in the USA for fathering an extra-marital child and submitting false tax returns, resulting in a five-month jail term. From 1998 to 2000, Rose featured annually at WrestleMania, where he captivated audiences with costumes and humorous promos. In 2004, Rose was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as its first celebrity inductee.

Despite his tainted baseball career, Pete Rose found success and redemption in the world of sports, specifically professional baseball-turned-wrestling. During WrestleMania events from 1998 to 2000, Rose entertained audiences with his witty costumes and humorous promos, eventually earning a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame as the first celebrity inductee.

Following his lifetime ban from Major League Baseball due to gambling, Pete Rose ventured into wrestling and gained recognition for his charismatic performances in various WrestleMania events.

Read also: