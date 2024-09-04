Re-phrasing the text: - Regretful collision involving three motor vehicles

In a major road mishap happening in Rastatt, tragically taking one life and leaving another critically wounded. As per the police account, two vehicles had a head-on crash, and a third one suffered damage too. Initial information was scant on the specific reason behind this unfortunate incident. Authorities have initiated an investigation, and as per their statement, a traffic collision expert has been dispatched to the scene.

