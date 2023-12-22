Storm - Regional trains to Sylt run again despite storm

Regional trains between Hamburg and the island of Sylt are running again after being canceled due to the storm "Zoltan". However, there may still be delays and partial cancellations due to the weather, Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced on Platform X on Friday night. Rail travelers should check their connections before setting off.

The post initially stated that train services were still not possible on the routes between Hamburg, Flensburg and Kiel, which were closed on Thursday. The Hamburg-Kiel line had previously been reopened. Then, according to DB, a tree fell onto the overhead line between the stations of Kiel and Neumünster.

Source: www.stern.de