Black Forest-Baar district - Regional train drags car along: No injuries

A car became wedged at a level crossing in St. Georgen (Schwarzwald-Baar district) on Saturday evening and was hit by a regional train. The 34-year-old driver and her one-year-old child were able to get out of the car in time, the police said. The two were not injured, but the woman suffered a shock. The driver of the railcar and around 140 passengers on the train were also uninjured.

According to initial findings, the car had become stuck in the track ballast, the police added. The driver had got out to get help when a train was already approaching on its way to Karlsruhe. The train driver braked, but was no longer able to prevent the collision. The car was dragged several hundred meters.

A replacement service was organized for the passengers. According to initial estimates, the damage to property was in the six-figure range. According to the police, the railroad line was closed for several hours and only reopened late in the evening.

