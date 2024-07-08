Accident - Regional train collides with horse in Lauterecken

A running horse collided with a regional train in Lauterecken, in the Kusel district. The train was on the stretch between Lauterecken and Kaiserslautern, according to the police, when the animal ran in front of it and was hit by the train. The twelve passengers and the train driver reportedly remained unharmed. However, the horse did not survive the collision. According to the police, the horse was already dead when they arrived and the owner was informed. The railway manager of Deutsche Bahn inspected the train and, since he could not detect any damages, gave it the go-ahead for further operation.

