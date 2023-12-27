Storm - Regional flood situation remains very tense

Closed roads and railroad lines, flooded fields and volumes of water flowing out of completely full reservoirs: The flood situation in Lower Saxony remains very tense and is worsening locally. This is according to the forecast issued by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 71 out of 97 water gauges in Lower Saxony reported flooding, 40 of which were at the highest reporting level 3. The situation was particularly critical in the south on the Weser and in the catchment areas of the Aller, Leine and Oker.

Around 100,000 emergency services have dealt with around 20,000 flood operations over the past few days, as state fire director Dieter Rohrberg reported. Among other things, cellars were pumped out and important infrastructure such as hospitals were secured. The situation is under control, but the all-clear cannot yet be given, emphasized Rohrberg. They were better prepared than in previous years. The state had invested a lot of money in flood protection, vehicles and equipment.

Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens visited areas affected by flooding in Braunschweig, Rinteln and near Celle on Wednesday. There, the SPD politician thanked the full-time and volunteer helpers. "Without you, not only would large parts of Lower Saxony literally be flooded, but many lives would also be in danger," said Behrens. The Minister wished the people affected by the floods "a lot of strength".

Behrens promised support for the coming weekend, when more rain is expected. "This includes the provision of vehicles and equipment or the organization of sandbags from other federal states," she said.

A disaster alert has not yet been issued in any of the districts of Lower Saxony, although the districts of Celle, Emsland, Hildesheim and, in the afternoon, Osterholz also declared a preliminary stage. "This is called an exceptional event," said the state fire director. Among other things, the districts would then have easier access to emergency services. The town of Sarstedt in the district of Hildesheim, where the Innerste and Leine rivers meet, was particularly affected.

Lilienthal is in the district of Osterholz, where a dyke broke on Wednesday afternoon, according to the local fire department. The affected area was evacuated by the emergency services, the fire department announced on Facebook. Residents would be taken to emergency accommodation in a gymnasium by a shuttle service. A streetcar line is no longer running due to its proximity to the emergency area. The endangered area may not be entered. Lilienthal borders on Bremen.

According to the NLWKN, water levels on the upper reaches of the Weser from Hann. Münden to Höxter in North Rhine-Westphalia fell again on Wednesday, but rising water levels were forecast for the middle Weser. At the Drakenburg gauge in the district of Nienburg, the previous record level from 1981, namely 8.34 meters, could even be exceeded, it said.

Due to the heavy rainfall in the Harz Mountains, more water than usual has been drained from the Okertalsperre and Innerstetalsperre reservoirs since Tuesday night. Once the reservoirs are completely full, the so-called emergency spillways open automatically. The situation in Braunschweig has not worsened despite the increased inflow of water into the Oker. "The flood situation in Braunschweig has stabilized," said a city spokesperson.

The NLWKN expects water levels to continue to rise in the lower reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker. However, no major nationwide rainfall is expected in the next few days, which will ease the situation somewhat. However, more rain is expected at the weekend.

The rail link between Oldenburg and Osnabrück is restricted due to the flooding. There are also problems due to fallen trees, said a railroad spokesman.

In Lingen (Emsland), a campsite on the Ems was evacuated. "Entry is not permitted due to the high water level," the town announced on Wednesday. Around 60 campers were affected.

On Wednesday, the town of Rinteln (district of Schaumburg) lifted the evacuation issued the day before for more than 100 residents of a street near the town wall. The area had been secured with a flood protection system during the night.

In Celle, a dyke on the Aller was damaged by flooding and rain. According to the district, three safety lines are now to be set up there using sandbags and mobile dykes.

In Neustadt am Rübenberge in the Hanover region, a driver got his car stuck in the water after ignoring a road closure on the Leine, according to the local fire department.

In Bremen, the fire department is preparing for a lengthy flood operation in some parts of the city. In the Borgfeld district, residents had to evacuate several houses along the Wümme. Properties in the district of Timmersloh are also affected by the flooding. "Timmersloh is 70 percent blocked by water," said the fire department spokesperson. To get there, you have to take a very long detour.

