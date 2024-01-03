Labor market - Regional directorate takes stock of Saxony's labor market in 2023

The Federal Employment Agency will take stock of the development of the Saxon labor market in 2023 on Wednesday (10.00 a.m.). At the same time, unemployment figures for December will be announced. According to the regional directorate in Chemnitz, around 130,000 people were registered as unemployed in November. Unemployment was therefore 8.2 percent higher than a year earlier. The unemployment rate was reported at 6.1 percent. The outlook for 2024 remains gloomy. According to a forecast by the Institute for Employment Research, unemployment in the state is expected to rise further on average over the year.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de