Federal Employment Agency - Regional Directorate presents labor market figures for December

The Bavarian Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency will publish its statistics for December on Wednesday (9.55 am) in Nuremberg. Experts assume that unemployment increased as usual during the winter break at the end of the year.

Recently, the weak economy has also left its mark on the Bavarian labor market. The number of unemployed rose to 254,278 in November, which is unusual for this month. Compared to October, the increase was moderate at 1 percent, but compared to the previous year it was significant at 9.6 percent.

According to a survey by the German Economic Institute, business associations are pessimistic about 2024, with many companies expecting a decline in production or business - which, according to experts, is also likely to have consequences for the labor market.

According to the Nuremberg Institute for Employment Research, the mood on the labor market had improved slightly for the first time in months at the end of the year. Overall, however, the Institute speaks of a subdued development.

Source: www.stern.de