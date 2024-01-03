Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsregional directorateeconomic situationlabor marketfederal employment agencylabor market figurebavarianuremberg

Regional Directorate presents labor market figures for December

The Bavarian Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency will publish its statistics for December on Wednesday (9.55 am) in Nuremberg. Experts assume that unemployment increased as usual during the winter break at the end of the year.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
View of the logo of the Federal Employment Agency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
View of the logo of the Federal Employment Agency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Federal Employment Agency - Regional Directorate presents labor market figures for December

The Bavarian Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency will publish its statistics for December on Wednesday (9.55 am) in Nuremberg. Experts assume that unemployment increased as usual during the winter break at the end of the year.

Recently, the weak economy has also left its mark on the Bavarian labor market. The number of unemployed rose to 254,278 in November, which is unusual for this month. Compared to October, the increase was moderate at 1 percent, but compared to the previous year it was significant at 9.6 percent.

According to a survey by the German Economic Institute, business associations are pessimistic about 2024, with many companies expecting a decline in production or business - which, according to experts, is also likely to have consequences for the labor market.

According to the Nuremberg Institute for Employment Research, the mood on the labor market had improved slightly for the first time in months at the end of the year. Overall, however, the Institute speaks of a subdued development.

Press releases Regional Directorate Labor Market Barometer

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An activist from the "Last Generation" group blocks an intersection. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Appeal trial against Last Generation activist

The trial against an activist from the climate group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) goes to the next instance on Wednesday (10.30 am). The woman is alleged to have blocked a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taped herself up during the protest. The blockade caused a major traffic jam and the...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
The logo of the Federal Employment Agency is reflected in a disk. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hessian unemployment figures expected for December

The employment agency will report on the Hessian labor market in December this Wednesday (10.00 a.m.). In November, around 182,000 people were registered as unemployed, resulting in a state rate of 5.2 percent. A positive trend reversal was not foreseeable. For the year 2024, which has just...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

An activist from the "Last Generation" group blocks an intersection. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Appeal trial against Last Generation activist

The trial against an activist from the climate group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) goes to the next instance on Wednesday (10.30 am). The woman is alleged to have blocked a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taped herself up during the protest. The blockade caused a major traffic jam and the...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public