Federal Employment Agency - Regional Directorate presents labor market figures for December

The Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency in Baden-Württemberg will announce the labor market data for December on Wednesday (9.55 am). According to experts, the number of unemployed is likely to have risen compared to the previous month. In November 2023, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent. Across the country, 249,138 people were registered as unemployed in the southwest.

Unemployment in December is likely to be higher than in the previous year. In December 2022, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent. At that time, 227,463 people were out of work. The cut-off date for the latest figures was December 13.

Source: www.stern.de