Protestant church - Regional Bishop Kopp: "Peace cannot be taken for granted"

On Christmas Day, Protestant Bishop Christian Kopp focused on the situation in Israel and Gaza and called for peaceful coexistence. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. The whole world has had to learn this painfully over the last two years. We knew it, but now it has come so close to us again," said Kopp in his sermon at St. Matthew's Church in Munich on Monday.

"The suffering of the people in Israel cries out to heaven. The suffering of the people in Gaza - we cry out to God," Kopp continued. The world in the land of Jesus has come apart at the seams this year. The world in the Holy Land has long been out of joint. "We need sensible regulations for coexistence. Both sides will probably have to learn to live together in two states."

The land has been fought over, coveted and populated differently for centuries, millennia. "It was never easy there at this narrow point between Asia and Africa. It has always been different."

Kopp also addressed other issues. "The whole world is in a migration movement. No matter how much some people shout, enough is enough. The world that was safe yesterday is no longer safe today. The train is no longer on time. The baker on the corner is a bakery chain. The climate catastrophe is coming. So will the next war." We have to start with ourselves. It's also about finding solace. In the end, the meaning of life cannot be found on the outside.

Press page ELKB

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de