Regional Bishop Kopp: Nation is "not an invention of God"

The Protestant Bishop of Bavaria, Christian Kopp, has lamented the rise of nationalism in many countries.

The Bishop of the Evangelical Church of Bavaria, Christian Kopp, at a church service. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Protestant Bishop of Bavaria, Christian Kopp, has lamented the rise of nationalism in many countries. In the political disputes surrounding migration and people who have been left behind, nationalism is "currently on the rise again" in many countries around the world, he said in Munich's St. Matthew's Church on New Year's Day. When the European Parliament is re-elected this year, it should be borne in mind that the nation is "not an invention of God", but was invented by people.

At the same time, Kopp emphasized God's love and respect for every person, "no matter how someone looks, how they speak, how they think".

