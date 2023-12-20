Hanover - Region supports cities and municipalities with millions

The Hannover Region is supporting its 21 towns and municipalities with a one-off payment of 25 million euros this year. This was decided by the regional assembly on Tuesday, according to a regional spokesperson. The money is intended to cushion social hardship and prevent the social infrastructure from suffering. The consequences of refugee migration in particular are presenting cities and municipalities with immense financial and social challenges.

"The consequences of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine are placing an additional burden on the coffers of cities and municipalities," said Regional President Steffen Krach (SPD). There are currently 13,600 people seeking protection from Ukraine living in the Hanover region, and the cities and municipalities have also taken in more than 3,000 refugees from other countries of origin this year.

According to the report, 80 percent of the respective amount of support is calculated based on the number of refugees taken in between September 2022 and September 2023 and the proportion of war displaced persons from Ukraine. The remaining 20 percent is calculated in equal parts based on the per capita debt and the debt level of the municipalities at the end of 2022.

The CDU and FDP parliamentary groups in the Hanover region are critical of the distribution of the five million euros, which is based on the level of debt of the municipalities. This would lead to municipalities with higher levels of debt receiving more money. The CDU/FDP group chairman in the regional assembly, Bernward Schlossarek, criticized that it should not be the case that local authorities with good budget management were punished for their financial responsibility. Despite the criticism, the CDU/FDP group agreed to the financial aid for the municipalities.

Press release of the region

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de