Hospitals - Regiomed clinic group files for insolvency

The Regiomed Group clinics with facilities in Upper Franconia and Thuringia have filed for insolvency under self-administration. This was submitted to the Nuremberg district court on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson in Coburg.

A takeover of the financially ailing hospitals by the municipalities involved had previously failed. The city and district of Coburg had opposed such a solution.

The hospital association justified the move with massively increased material and personnel costs, a shortage of skilled workers and the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The procedure therefore includes the Group's clinics in Coburg, Lichtenfels, Hildburghausen, Neustadt and Sonneberg as well as the associated senior centers, residential homes and emergency services.

Operations at all facilities are to be maintained in their entirety during the insolvency and salaries and wages will continue to be paid. The care of patients and residents will be ensured and the rescue service will continue to be available. A restructuring of the group is now to be worked out with all those involved.

Accordingly, the rehab clinic in Masserberg, the medical care center in Coburg, Regiomed Service GmbH and the Medical School are not part of the application that has now been submitted. For the medical care centers in Lichtenfels and Neustadt, the outpatient center Henneberger Land and the associated facilities, the association is also preparing applications for insolvency in self-administration.

Lichtenfels District Administrator Christian Meißner(CSU) spoke of a difficult day in view of the move on Tuesday. Now it was a matter of preserving jobs in the clinics. Coburg's district administrator Sebastian Straubel said that they had wanted a different solution for the clinic group. However, the focus is now on the future. "We are working flat out towards the goal of developing a roadmap that puts healthcare in the region on a stable footing," said the CSU politician. Coburg's Lord Mayor Dominik Sauerteig (SPD) added: "Above all, we see the situation that has now arisen as an opportunity to free ourselves from the ballast of the past."

Regiomed claims to have 5,000 employees at around a dozen locations. The company operates acute and rehabilitation clinics, medical care centers (MVZ), emergency services and senior centers.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de