Regina Halmich is putting her jacket up for sale.

In her third boxing match against Stefan Raab, Regina Halmich made history on TV. For those interested, a piece of this show can now be owned: Halmich is selling her boxing gloves and the robe she wore during her entrance on Saturday, all for a worthy cause.

Following her victory against Raab on live TV, Halmich decided to utilize the attention to aid others. At 47, she is now auctioning off her boxing gloves and the striking purple robe that was her entrance attire. The "Bild" newspaper reported this.

The robe, made of purple sequins, was Halmich's choice of attire as she confidently strode into the TV boxing arena. Her friend Doro Pesch performed "Justice for the Queen" on stage, a song written specifically for Halmich's TV appearance.

"My entrance robe was courtesy of designer Katia Convents," Halmich shared in a "Bild" interview. She is now donating this to the "Ein Herz für Kinder" organization, which she supports. Halmich hopes the robe will fetch a good price in the auction to aid underprivileged children and families.

Within hours of her Saturday night victory, Halmich announced that she would auction off her gloves for charity. The bidding closed on Tuesday, September 24, at 5 PM. Her gold and purple boxing gloves were initially estimated to be worth 1,500 euros. However, the highest bid on the "United Charity" platform by Wednesday morning was already 8,250 euros. The earnings will go towards the RTL Foundation "Wir helfen Kindern".

On Saturday, Halmich faced off against legendary TV host Stefan Raab for the third time. She secured another clear and confident victory through points. The match also marked Raab's remarkable return to TV, as it was his first show appearance since his farewell in 2015.

Raab decided to restart his show career in the boxing ring. He has signed a five-year contract with RTL that includes a weekly program titled "You don't win a million here with Stefan Raab", which will debut on RTL+ on Wednesday night. In addition, large TV events will also be a part of his return.

After her victorious boxing match against Stefan Raab, Halmich decided to auction off her boxing gloves and entry robe to raise funds for a charitable organization. The auction for Halmich's purple sequin robe is expected to generate a considerable amount of money to aid underprivileged children and families.

Read also: