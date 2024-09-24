Reggie Bush pursues financial compensation based on NIL rights in his legal action against USC, Pac-12, and the NCAA

"This situation isn't merely about securing justice for Reggie Bush; it's about setting a standard for equitable treatment of all college athletes," Bush's lawyer Evan Selik voiced out in a public announcement.

"Our objective is to rectify this wrong and institute a system where athletes receive due recognition, remuneration, and fair treatment for their input."

Bush's legal team argues that the defendants "amassed substantial earnings for these establishments, all directly attributable to Reggie Bush's renown" and continued to monetarily profit from Bush post-college for the NFL.

In a declaration to CNN, USC stated, "Reggie will always be an esteemed member of the Trojan Family, and we were pleased to aid his successful pursuit of his Heisman Trophy restoration. We have yet to receive a copy of the lawsuit so we cannot respond to its accusations."

CNN attempted to contact the NCAA for comment. The Pac-12 refused to comment.

"We appreciate the fresh administration at USC endeavoring to mend the mistakes of the previous administrations' unjust and illegal handling of Reggie Bush, nevertheless, the delay in rectifying this situation is telling," another Bush lawyer, Levi McCathern II, expressed in a communique.

In 2005, Bush clinched the Heisman, an annual prize given to the most remarkable collegiate football player, when he surged for 1,740 yards on 200 carries and netted 18 total touchdowns for USC.

In 2010, Bush willingly surrendered the coveted award following an NCAA investigation that uncovered he received unauthorised benefits worth numerous thousands of dollars and a vehicle, which were prohibited at the time, and was deemed ineligible as of 2004.

College athletes can now procure compensation for NIL.

In April, the Heisman Memorial Trophy was restored to Bush after the Heisman Trust acknowledged "dramatic changes in college athletics."

In May, the NCAA and the Power Five conferences agreed to a settlement facilitating the availability of schools to compensate student-athletes.

According to various reports citing unnamed sources, the settlement to resolve three antitrust cases involves the payment of over $2.7 billion in damages to past and present student-athletes.

However, US District Judge Claudia Wilken halted the settlement earlier this month after voicing concerns about the deal's provisions.

"I'm anxious about the third-party NIL limitations," Wilken expressed. "I'm concerned (the deal) will restrict opportunities for individuals in the future."

The advocacy for Bush isn't just about his individual case; it's also about establishing a sporting landscape where all athletes are fairly compensated and treated equitably.

Regardless of the ongoing legal proceedings, there's a growing interest in incorporating sport as a legitimate source of income for college athletes.

