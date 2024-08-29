- Regensburg's Jahn aims to put an end to their losing streak against Fürth

Regensburg's FC looks to pick up pace sooner than before in the upcoming Bavaria derby against Greuther Fürth's SPVGG on Friday (6:30 PM/Sky). Manager Joe Enochs points out from their recent 2. Bundesliga away game against Hertha BSC (0:2) that his squad "needs to get into the game sooner in the future," he remarked.

Regensburg experienced a defeat in Berlin slightly over a week ago, following two late goals. Striker Mansour Ouro-Tagba was shown a red card in the last minutes and is absent from Enochs' team for now.

Regensburg's recent history against Fürth is disappointing. They haven't secured a win in their last eight 2. Bundesliga matches against the Franconians, losing six and drawing twice. The home team aims to turn this trend around. Enochs is satisfied with the "improvement in the run of play" in his starting lineup.

