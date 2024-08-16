- Regensburg believes in surprise cups against Bochum

SSV Jahn Regensburg believes in advancing in the DFB-Pokal. Before the opening match against VfL Bochum, coach Joe Enochs said, "I always give our team a chance." The Upper Palatines have gained confidence after their return to the 2. Bundesliga with a 1:0 win against co-promotee SSV Ulm. "Anything is possible in the cup," said the coach.

Enochs thinks that Bochum, after securing their place in the Bundesliga through a remarkable comeback in the relegation playoff, "has shown what a cohesive team they have." There were some changes in the team in the summer, and new coach Peter Zeidler joined the club to bring new ideas. "The processes haven't all clicked yet, so I see chances for us," hoped Jahn coach Enochs.

Bochum plays with Grönemeyer's name

Regensburg plans to rely largely on the players who have recently been successful in the league. "The game will have a different character. We have something special planned for VfL Bochum," Enochs admitted. "However, we won't change everything. Mostly, it will be the same lineup."

The guests from Bochum aim to impress with their football - but there will also be a small surprise on their jerseys. For the DFB-Pokal, VfL won the city's most famous son, Herbert Grönemeyer, as sleeve sponsor. The team will wear the inscription "HG 4630 Bochum" on their sleeve. This is a reference to the double platinum anniversary of the musician's album, "4630 Bochum".

The following statement was made by Enochs regarding Bochum: "Despite some changes and the team still adjusting to new ideas, I see chances for us."

In preparation for the DFB-Pokal, SSV Jahn Regensburg announced: "We're planning to rely largely on the players who have recently been successful in the league."

Read also: