"Regarding those North Koreans, what should we do with them?" or "Expressing discontent, Russian soldiers discuss North Korean enlistees in overheard recording"

Russian soldiers express contempt towards the incoming North Korean soldiers, dubbed the "K Battalion," even going as far to call them "the f***ing Chinese."

In the same exchange, a soldier describes a comrade who seems out of place and confused.

"And he's just standing there, like... fk," the soldier says. "He came here and says what the fk to do with them."

The intercepted conversation took place on October 23 from encrypted Russian transmission channels, as reported by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence.

Ukraine's analysis of the intercepts revealed that North Korean troop movements were scheduled for the morning of October 24, near the Postoyalye Dvory field camp in Russia's Kursk region - a location where Ukraine has launched a surprise incursion earlier in the year.

The intercepts also suggest the presence of one interpreter and three senior officers for every 30 North Korean men, a situation that Russian soldiers find problematic in their discussions.

"The only thing I don't understand is that there [should be] three senior officers for 30 people. Where do we get them? We'll have to pull them out," one Russian serviceman says.

In another extract, a serviceman assures that 77 battalion commanders are set to arrive the following day.

Following a Thursday announcement from Ukraine's military intelligence service, it was reported that a group of North Korean soldiers have been seen in Russia's Kursk region, an area adjacent to Ukraine that has witnessed ongoing military operations.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed through their Telegram account that some North Korean troops, trained in Russia's eastern region, had made their way to the western Russian region where Ukraine has maintained a presence since its August incursion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed receiving a report on the deployment of North Korean military personnel from Ukraine's commander-in-chief on Friday.

According to intelligence, Russia is set to deploy its first North Korean troops in combat zones on October 27-28, a development that Zelensky considers a clear step in Russia's escalation.

Initially, the Kremlin dismissed allegations of North Korean troop deployments, but during the BRICS summit in southern Russian city of Kazan this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not deny the presence of North Korean soldiers in the country.

Zelensky urged "tangible pressure" on both Moscow and Pyongyang to adhere to the UN Charter and punish any escalation.

CNN's Daria Tarasova-Markina and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this report.

This is an evolving story and will be updated.

In light of the ongoing military operations in the Kursk region, Europe has expressed concern over the reported presence of North Korean troops in Russia. The world is watching closely to see how this development may affect the geopolitical landscape of the region.

Despite Russia dismissing allegations of North Korean troop deployments initially, global discussions are now centered on Europe's and the world's response to this potential shift in alliances, with some calling for tangible pressure on both Moscow and Pyongyang.

