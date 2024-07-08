Explosion and fire - Refugee shelter burns - one dead, police officer injured

At a serious fire in a refugee accommodation in Buchholz in der Nordheide, one person has died and a police officer has been severely injured. The officer sustained severe burns, according to a spokesperson for the fire department. In addition, a policewoman and an employee of the accommodation in the Harburg district were injured. A lifeless person was found in the building - it is still unclear who this was.

Initially, there were "indications of a fire hazard" in the morning, according to a police statement. Two officers and two employees of the accommodation had then noticed a smell of gasoline in the building. Suddenly, there was an explosion. The accommodation caught fire in its entirety.

In the afternoon, around 150 response forces rushed to the refugee accommodation on Bremen Street. The operation is still ongoing.

