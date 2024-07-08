Explosion and fire - Refugee shelter burns - one dead, police officer injured

At a severe fire in a refugee container village in Buchholz in Nordheide, one person has died and a police officer has been severely injured. It is still unclear who the deceased person is - the lifeless body was found in the building. A total of 21 people have been injured, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Initially, there were signs of a fire hazard in the accommodation for about 100 people in the Harburg district, according to a police statement. "We received a tip about a person igniting something," said a police spokesperson.

Two officers and two employees of the accommodation went into a living container and noticed a gasoline smell. Suddenly, there was an explosion. A fire broke out on the ground floor of the two-story building, according to the fire department. The container complex with a total of 48 containers caught fire.

A police officer suffered severe burns, according to a fire department spokesperson. An employee of the accommodation also sustained severe burns, and a policewoman was injured. The extent of their injuries could not be determined by the fire department spokesperson at first.

Large-scale response on site

In the afternoon, around 150 emergency responders rushed to the refugee accommodation on Bremer Street. "Our priority was saving lives, we didn't know how many people were still in the building at the time," said the fire department spokesperson. All containers were searched.

The injured are being treated on site and taken to nearby hospitals as needed. The severely injured police officer was taken to a hospital.

The fire was relatively quickly brought under control, said the fire department spokesperson. The incident is not yet over. Chaplains are on site. The police ask that the area be avoided to not hinder the rescue efforts.

In the afternoon, the barricades are expected to be gradually lifted. "As soon as it gets cool enough, fire investigators will examine the scene," said the police spokesperson. The residents of the container village will be housed in the shooting range in Buchholz, where there are already other refugees living.

The fire department was called to a refugee container village in Buchholz, located in the North Heath area of Lower Saxony, Germany. The explosion and subsequent fire in the refugee accommodation occurred in the Harburg district, as reported by the German police. Despite the efforts of the fire department, one person lost their life in the fire, and a police officer was severely injured due to the explosion. The refugee accommodation, housing approximately 100 people, had initial signs of a fire hazard, leading to the evacuation of some refugees and injury of others. The police are still investigating who might have started the fire, with initial reports suggesting a individual setting something alight. Following the incident, the Buchholz fire department has arranged temporary accommodation for the displaced refugees at the shooting range within the town.

Read also: