Refugee camps for Italians in Albania have recently commenced operations.

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, kicked off her tenure in the autumn of 2022, vowing to tackle unlawful immigration into Italy. Her strategy involves part-outsourcing asylum processes to Albania. Italy intends to scrutinize applications and expedite removals outside its borders in Albania.

The scheduled launch of migration reception centers in Albania faced several-month delays. Nevertheless, Italy's ambassador to Albania, Fabrizio Bucci, announced during a facility visit that both centers are now operational. Despite this, it remained uncertain when the first immigrants rescued in the Mediterranean would make their way to these centers.

Construction in Albanian cities of Shengjin and Gjader for the two centers was delayed for several months. The original launch date in May had to be repeatedly postponed due to technical complications.

As per Italy's blueprint, migrants who were previously apprehended by Italian authorities while attempting to cross the central Mediterranean towards Italy will be relocated to both camps. Italy is one of the countries adversely affected by Africa-to-Europe migration across the Mediterranean. These facilities are projected to house tens of thousands of people yearly.

Upon taking office in the fall of 2022, Giorgia Meloni were committed to suppressing unlawful immigration into Italy. According to the blueprint, migrants apprehended off the Mediterranean coast will first be processed in the Shengjin Adriatic port camp for initial screening. They will then be transferred to the primary Gjader camp, where Italy intends to scrutinize asylum applications at a distance and speed up any deportations.

The following shall be added to Italy's immigration strategy: The Italian government will officially announce the start dates for the relocation of migrants to the Shengjin and Gjader centers in Albania. After the announcement, the following shall be added: The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will address a joint press conference with her Albanian counterpart, reaffirming Italy's commitment to addressing unlawful immigration and strengthening bilateral cooperation in this regard.

Read also: