Migration - Refugee accommodation has many places available again

The refugee shelters in the state of Lower Saxony, which were practically full in the fall, now have many places available again. As the Ministry of the Interior in Hanover announced in response to an inquiry, there are currently (as of December 18) just under 15,000 places available, including emergency accommodation, of which only around 40 percent are occupied. At the beginning of October, the state reception authority's 10,000 places were practically full. The fact that the exhibition grounds near Hanover can once again be used for accommodation has recently provided some relief.

A ministry spokesperson explained that due to the lower occupancy rate, the reception authority could reserve more places for the last week of December 2023 and the first week of January 2024. "During this period, there will be a so-called Christmas break, during which allocations will only take place if the individual municipality so wishes," he said. Migrants will be distributed from the country's accommodation centers to the cities and municipalities.

The number of initial applications for asylum in Lower Saxony from January to the end of November was 30,039, which was around 40 percent more than in the previous year, but less than in the same period in 2015 and 2016.

