Refueling with e-cars is cheaper than with petrol cars

Frequently, the advantages and disadvantages of combustion engine cars and electric cars are weighed against each other. According to a new calculation from comparison portal Verivox, reported by Funke Media Group, car owners of electric vehicles have significantly spent less on mobility with their vehicle in the first six months of this year compared to drivers of cars with combustion engines.

The average fuel costs for electric cars were 48% lower than for gasoline cars, and 40% lower than for diesel cars, according to the analysis. For an electric car driver who charges their car at home, savings of almost 800 Euro could result based on a driving distance of 12,000 kilometers. However, the savings are lower for electric car drivers who rely on public charging stations due to higher electricity prices for them.

Charging process at home is most cost-effective

"Who can charge at a wallbox at home, has significantly lower fuel costs with an electric car than with a combustion engine," said Thorsten Storck, energy expert at Verivox. According to the comparison portal, the average electricity consumption of current electric car models is around 20 kilowatt hours (kWh) per 100 kilometers (km). With an average household electricity price of 35.96 cents/kWh in the first half of 2024, the costs for this amounted to 7.19 Euro. Calculated for an annual driving distance of 12,000 kilometers, the charging costs were 863 Euro according to the calculation.

Gasoline cars, on the other hand, consume an average of 7.7 liters on 100 kilometers. With an average gasoline price of 1.788 Euro/liter in the first half of the year, one would have had to pay 13.77 Euro at the gas station. Calculated for a driving distance of 12,000 kilometers, the costs would have been 1652 Euro.

Price advantage decreases compared to diesel cars and at fast charging stations

The savings of an electric car charged at home compared to a gasoline car were 789 Euro in the first six months of the year. The savings for a diesel car and an average diesel price of 1.706 Euro/liter were 570 Euro.

At public charging stations, the price advantage is less clear. The average kilowatt hour price was 54.25 cents/kWh (normal charging with alternating current) or 64.44 cents/kWh (fast charging with direct current). The costs for 100 kilometers were then 10.85 Euro or 12.89 Euro. This corresponds to expenses of 1302 Euro or 1547 Euro for 12,000 kilometers of driving distance. According to the calculation, the price advantage at public charging stations is significantly lower.

Across a gas station, one could save at least 21 percent in the first six months based on 12,000 kilometers of driving performance with an electric car, compared to a diesel passenger car. However, an electric car would only be nine percent cheaper in comparison. With the more expensive rapid charging, one would have even calculated with a gasoline car: If someone had charged their electric car consistently, they would have been eight percent better off with a gasoline vehicle, according to Verivox. Someone who fills up with gas, however, would have had a slight price advantage of six percent with an electric car at public charging stations with rapid charging. However, the majority of electric car drivers do not rely on public charging stations for their cars: According to a survey by the consulting firm EUPD Research, 77 percent of electric vehicle charging takes place at home.

