Reforms of the Catholic Church too slow for Rehlinger

According to Saarland Minister President Anke Rehlinger (SPD), the reforms of the Catholic Church in Germany are progressing too slowly. "In my opinion, it is absolutely clear that the Church must continue on the path of opening up," Rehlinger told the German Press Agency in Saarbrücken.

Prime Minister - Reforms of the Catholic Church too slow for Rehlinger

According to Saarland Minister President Anke Rehlinger (SPD), the reforms of the Catholic Church in Germany are progressing too slowly. "In my opinion, it is absolutely clear that the Church must continue on the path of opening up," Rehlinger told the German Press Agency in Saarbrücken. "But I would like the Church to take this path faster, more comprehensively and more profoundly than it is currently showing."

There are recognizable steps forward, such as Pope Francis' recent declaration on the blessing of same-sex couples: "That is a good signal." But all in all, "this speed, these slow steps and areas that have not yet been dealt with - in addition to all the abuse debates - are too big a construction site for the church to be able to take off," said Rehlinger.

Necessary changes include, for example, the question of the role of women in the church. Regardless of "these big debates", however, there is still "a great commitment" on the ground. "I am always impressed by what is being achieved locally."

