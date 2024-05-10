Reflecting on Jack Quinn, a past White House counsel, yet above all, a kind soul.

Obituary of an Individual Who Impacted American Politics and Public Policy

This news article talks about a man who significantly affected American politics and public policy throughout his exceptional life.

A man born in New York, his father worked in a power plant, and his mother handled everything at home. He became the first in his family to go to college, attending Georgetown University Law School, which sparked his political interest.

As a result, he experienced phenomenal connections, including his tenure on Capitol Hill, running campaigns, and eventually working for President Bill Clinton as one of his counselors during challenging times in the Whitewater investigation.

In recent years, he emerged as a pivotal figure in the political terrain, employing his expertise and experience to represent family members of those killed in the September 11 attacks. They filed lawsuits accusing Saudi Arabia of their loved ones' demise.

Although he made accomplishments in the political scene, my interactions revealed a different side of him.

Beyond his profession, I knew him as a true friend and a loving husband. He celebrated 17 years of marriage with Susanna, his wife, with all his heart. He was also a devoted father of eight children and 12 grandchildren.

Jack stood out as an individual who reminded people of love and compassion with a simple text or a sincere smile. Both with tears and laughter, his texts included "I love you," which was evident in our conversations.

Jack was particularly kind towards people he barely knew.

Throughout his career at CNN, Jack was a revered legal analyst, exchanging his wisdom with a vast audience during the Trump administration.

Elie Honig, currently a senior CNN legal analyst, still remembers how Jack made an impression on him when he joined the team. "Although I knew who he was, he didn't know me and had no reason to reach out. However, he made an effort to introduce himself, offering me words of encouragement for my early career achievements. It's a memory that has stayed with me," he shared, mentioning Jack's sunny disposition even amid health challenges.

Jack's lung disease made his CNN appearances increasingly laborious, yet his influence endured.

The kindness he displayed to those around him, even in the unpredictable world of cable news, was remarkable.

A makeup artist who frequently worked with Jack recalled how thoughtful and considerate he was, regardless of the time or situation.

John Michael Quinn ("Jack") shared a unique bond with young Storm, my son, who are only a year apart. Watching his father - who resembles his grandchildren so much that it's startling - shower Storm with love was fascinating.

The influence John Michael Quinn ("Jack") had on this world surpasses titles and job positions.

His character, empathy, and good humor were paramount, making him a blessing to many of us who were fortunate to know him.

We will forever remember Jack.

