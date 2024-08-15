- Referee Brych makes a comeback in Aalen

Top referee Felix Brych makes his comeback after a cruciate ligament tear this Saturday in the DFB Cup. The 49-year-old Munich native will officiate the first-round match between VfR Aalen and FC Schalke 04 (3:15 PM/Sky). This is according to the referee assignments published by the German Football Association (DFB).

Brych suffered the injury in November 2021, ironically during his 344th Bundesliga match, which saw him equal the record of Wolfgang Stark. Since the beginning of this month, it has been clear that he will also be in action in the new Bundesliga season.

"Felix Brych is fit. Felix Brych has passed his performance test," said referee chief Knut Kircher. "I believe every league in Europe can be proud to have a Felix Brych." With his style of refereeing, he has gained worldwide recognition. Brych has been a DFB referee since 1999, officiating top-flight games since 2004, and has also been involved in the World Cups in Brazil in 2014 and Russia in 2018.

In his most recent match, he officiated Bayern Munich's test game against Austrian Bundesliga side SG Wattens Tirol, reporting no issues. While there is no fixed age limit for referees in the DFB, it has been common practice for many years. Last year, the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main ruled in the case of Manuel Gräfe that the age limit of 47 years for top referees in the DFB is not lawful.

Brych's comeback to refereeing is highly anticipated, as he's set to oversee a Soccer match between VfR Aalen and FC Schalke 04 in the DFB Cup. Regardless of his age, Brych's skills and experience in Soccer have earned him worldwide recognition.

