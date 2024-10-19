Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsThe Commission shall adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for the application of this Regulation.

Referee Brych is taken aback by the irate Frankfurt fans

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Displeasure with Felix Brych's performance is evident among Frankfurters.
Displeasure with Felix Brych's performance is evident among Frankfurters.

Referee Brych is taken aback by the irate Frankfurt fans

Frankfurt barely misses out on winning against Bundesliga rival Bayer Leverkusen, ending in a 1:2 (1:1) score. The closing moments of the game saw a heated dispute between Frankfurt's officials and the referee, Felix Brych. They appealed for a penalty in the last seconds, and later criticized him strongly following the loss.

Coach Dino Toppmöller had high praise for Brych generally, but was left speechless by his performance in this game. He felt that the team had underperformed, and the game deserved a better outcome. The controversial moment before the final whistle was the center of debate. Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah barely brushed against Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike as he attempted to head the ball into an unguarded net (90'). Toppmöller and sporting director Markus Krösche argued that it was a clear penalty, as Ekitike was in the air and lost his balance due to contact from behind.

Toppmöller was frustrated, stating that Ekitike would have easily scored from close range if he hadn't lost his balance. He criticized Brych for not noticing the contact and not checking the situation through VAR, which further angered the team. Bayer's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, however, saw it differently, stating that physical contact is still allowed in the game.

Sky expert Dietmar Hamann also chimed in, criticizing the excessive use of penalties with VAR. He felt that Brych had missed calling a penalty that should have been given.

The Commission, in light of this incident, could consider amending the rules to ensure more clarity in similar offside situations during matches. Following the controversy, Brych might need to review and adopt implementing acts that clarify the application of offside and contact rules.

Read also:

Comments

Related

An intriguing objective spares the initial FC Kaiserslautern
Sport

An intriguing objective spares the initial FC Kaiserslautern

1. FC Kaiserslautern stuffs its losing streak in the 2nd Bundesliga, thanks to a fortunate turn of events and some help from the opposition keeper. The Red Devils emerge victorious with a 3-0 (1:0) scoreline against previously undefeated SC Paderborn, avoiding a slide into the relegation zone after a

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
Duda rejoices in defeating the prodigy Lebrun in the EM contest
Sport

Duda rejoices in defeating the prodigy Lebrun in the EM contest

Duda rejoices in defeating the prodigy Lebrun in the EM contest At the European Championships in Linz, German table tennis player Benedikt Duda pulled off an unexpected victory. The 30-year-old overcame the tournament's top pick, Felix Lebrun, after falling behind 1-3 in sets and advanced to the semifinals.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest