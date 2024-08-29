- Reexamining Leni Riefenstahl's Account of Her Past Events

The 1993 recording features filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl discussingly analyzing elements from one of her Nazi propaganda films while laughing synchronously to the playing music's rhythm. These scenes in the documentary "Riefenstahl" are quite unsettling.

"Riefenstahl" is a film by Andres Veiel, primarily produced by Sandra Maischberger. The film unfolds Riefenstahl's relationship with the Nazi regime using her personal belongings, being the first to access her estate. The film was debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

Deception and Personal Agenda

The production team presents a chilling and inconsistent portrayal of a self-promoting woman who fabricated facts and adhered to discredited perspectives. As mentioned in Venice, "She was an excellent manipulator – and an actress," said Maischberger.

Riefenstahl (born 1902 – deceased 2003), produced films for Adolf Hitler, such as "Triumph of the Will," a film depicting the 1934 NSDAP rally in Nuremberg, and "Olympia," an account of the 1936 Berlin Olympics during the NS era. Riefenstahl was honored with an award at the 1938 Venice Film Festival for "Olympia."

The film "Riefenstahl" implies that Riefenstahl never regretted her involvement in the NS regime after the war. She maintained her apolitical stance, but archival research revealed contrasting evidence. "We discovered a Daily Express interview quote from 1934," Veiel noted. "Riefenstahl admitted she read Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' in 1932 and became an avid National Socialist after just a few pages."

Why did Riefenstahl remove the interview from her estate? "Such documentation would have immediately shattered her carefully crafted 'apolitical' persona," Veiel explained. The film "Riefenstahl" incorporates interview clips, private photographs, private phone recordings, and personal journal entries.

Goebbels' Persistent Attempts on Riefenstahl

It delves into the personal aspects of her life, including her violent father and her relationship with Horst Kettner, which began in 1967, who was 40 years younger. Riefenstahl recalls how Goebbels pursued her. "What he tried to do to get me," she says. But: "He was not my type." Once, he attempted to physically take her against her will.

Post-war, Riefenstahl worked as a photographer and settled near the Starnberger See. She never publicly criticized her past. In 1993, she stated: "Peace, peace. This is always the case in the film. Other political motives or objectives are absent. There's no mention of anti-Semitism, no mention of racial theory. Only of labor and peace." A brief glance at the 1935 work reveals this statement to be false.

Maischberger interviewed Riefenstahl on her 100th birthday and later decided to investigate her further. After working with the estate, Maischberger is convinced: Riefenstahl was "a devoted and committed fascist and National Socialist." Recently, the 57-year-old journalist described her feelings in an interview with Die Zeit. "Riefenstahl" is set to be released in cinemas on October 31.

The 2012 Berlin Film Festival also showcased "Riefenstahl," furthering its exposure to various international festivals. The controversial nature of Riefenstahl's work led to a mix of reactions, with some festivals choosing to include or exclude her films due to their association with Nazi propaganda.

Despite her involvement in creating propaganda films during the Nazi era, Riefenstahl continued to be celebrated at numerous festivals, showcasing the complexities and challenges of historical context and artistic merit in film.

Read also: