Reese Witherspoon is on the hunt for a fresh Elle Woods for the upcoming 'Legally Blonde' prequel.

On a Wednesday, Witherspoon shared via an Instagram post that they're hunting for the perfect actor to play the sought-after high school version of Woods for the upcoming Prime Video series "Elle". This iconic character in pink clothing was brought to life by Witherspoon in the 2001 timeless comedy.

"We're initiating the casting process and we're keeping it open," Witherspoon stated in the video. "This is going to be one wild ride!"

In the post's caption, Witherspoon encouraged fans to submit their auditions through the link in her bio, expressing her eagerness to witness all the creative interpretations of everyone's favorite Gemini vegetarian.

Witherspoon hinted at the prequel series during Prime Video's upfront presentation in May, revealing that before Woods became a Harvard Law alumna, she was just a typical '90s high school girl.

The series will focus on a teenage Woods, delving into her life experiences that molded her into the beloved young woman we met in the first "Legally Blonde" film, according to the official synopsis.

Viewers will witness Woods' journey as a teenager, utilizing her distinctive personality and resourcefulness to navigate her world, all while only Elle Woods could, Witherspoon added in a press release at the time of the series' announcement.

"Legally Blonde" premiered in 2001 and achieved cult status. The ensemble cast included Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Victor Garber, Ali Larter, and Holland Taylor. A sequel emerged in 2003, and a third film is rumored to be written by Mindy Kaling.

The film revolves around the upbeat and fashionable sorority queen Woods (Witherspoon), who decides to attend Harvard Law to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner (Davis). Against all expectations, she outshines her critics, finds new love, and ultimately discovers her true worth.

What, like it's no big deal?

