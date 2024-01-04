Reemtsma kidnapper Drach sentenced to 15 years in prison and preventive detention

Because of the shots fired at the security company employees, the court assumed attempted murder, among other things. The verdict was in line with the prosecution's demand, the defense had pleaded for acquittal. Drach is regarded as one of Germany's most dangerous serious criminals and his name is inextricably linked with the kidnapping of patron Jan Philipp Reemtsma in 1996.

Drach's kidnappers held the heir to the tobacco dynasty captive for around a month before Reemtsma was released in exchange for a ransom in the tens of millions. Drach was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison for the crime in 2000. While still in prison, he was convicted again for attempted incitement to blackmail. He was released in October 2013.

Source: www.stern.de