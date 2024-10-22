Reduction in the usual work hours of full-time personnel has shown a minor downtrend since 2011.

Over the past few years, the weekly work hours for full-time employees in Germany have seen a minor decrease. Back in 2011, they were clocking in at 40.7 hours, but by 2023, this figure had dropped to 39.8 hours, as per the Federal Statistical Office. Despite the growing need for skilled workers often leading to discussions about prolonging work hours, there's been a slight decrease in reality for full-time employees.

Conversely, part-time employees have seen an uptick in their weekly hours. The average was 18.2 hours per week in 2011, but jumped to 21.2 hours last year. This contrasting trend has had little impact on the average weekly working hours for all employed individuals, which slipped from 34.6 hours in 2011 to 34.1 hours the following year.

This decrease in work hours for full-time employees is noticeable for both sexes. Men saw a 2.1% decrease, working an average of 40.3 hours per week, while women clocked in at 39.0 hours, a drop of 2.0%. It's also worth mentioning that the weekly hours for part-time employees have been on the rise since 2011, regardless of an employee's gender.

The increase in part-time hours has been more significant for men, with a 20.0% jump to 19.5 hours, compared to a 16.6% rise for women, up to 21.7 hours.

In addition to the rise in part-time hours, the proportion of part-time employees in Germany has also gone up. In 2011, 27.2% of the workforce was part-time, but by 2023, this figure had climbed to 30.9%. The Federal Statistical Office suggests that motivating part-time employees to work more could potentially unlock further resources in the labor market.

Although the need for skilled workers has been a topic of discussion due to labor market demands, the weekly work hours for full-time employees in Germany have decreased slightly. Moreover, the growing trend of part-time employment has led to an increase in hours for part-time workers, particularly for men, indicating a shift in the employment landscape and the need for businesses to adapt to these changes.

