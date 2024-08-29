- Reduced water levels and heightened forest fire danger prevail in Saxony.

In Saxony's waterways, water levels are depleting. Around 43% of the 148 monitored water gauges across all river basins are experiencing low water conditions, as mentioned by Karin Bernhardt from the Saxon State Office for Environment, Agriculture and Geology (LfULG). Another 32% are close to hitting this mark. Rivers like the Mulde, Lausitzer Neiße, and tributaries of the Upper Elbe are significantly affected. Until this Friday, the situation is unlikely to improve, but localized heavy rainfall may temporarily boost water levels in smaller streams and brooks. However, this won't bring any substantial relief, stated Bernhardt.

At present, there's no navigation on the Elbe

The Elbe itself is seeing a gradual decrease in flow, with current volumes ranging between 50 and 60% of the monthly average. But it's not in a low water state, said Bernhardt. Over the next few days, the Elbe section in Saxony is expected to see a steady or slightly decreasing water level trend. At the Dresden gauge, 75 centimeters were measured in the afternoon, while normal levels stand at 1.42 meters and the low water mark is at 58 cm.

"The Elbe's water level is typical for summer, and drought persisting till mid-September is an annual recurrence" said a representative from the Saxon Inland Ports of the Elbe GmbH. Although commercial shipping is currently impossible, the Elbe is navigable. The last cargo, approximately 250 tons, was delivered to Antwerp last week. Regular transport of goods like transformers, turbines, rotors, or motors might resume in September when water levels rise.

Dresden's White Fleet remains active

Dresden's White Fleet, comprising vintage paddle steamers and modern salon ships, is mostly functional. "This will continue until Monday," said a representative. However, the tour to Saxon Switzerland only goes up to Königstein instead of Bad Schandau, and stops at Diesbar-Seußlitz and Blaswitz in Dresden are not served. The ships will halt their operations only when the water level at the Dresden gauge drops to 50 centimeters.

High risk of forest fires in the area

Districts such as Nordsachsen, Leipzig, Meißen, the northern part of the Bautzen district, and the city of Leipzig presently have a high risk of forest fires. This is represented by the second-highest level 4 on the state forestry authority's overview map, with the rest of the region at a medium risk level 3. "This situation will persist tomorrow," said a representative of the authority. There's a forecast of some relief by the weekend with cooler temperatures and rainfall. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 64 forest fires in the state.

Forest fire risk becomes prevalent in areas with prolonged drought and dry soil and vegetation. Drought is always the primary factor contributing to forest fire risk.

