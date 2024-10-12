Reduced laundering: These materials scarcely necessitate frequent cleaning.

Everyone hate doing laundry, right? Not every piece of clothing needs to be washed after each wear. In fact, this can even help prolong the life of your clothes and be better for the environment. Certain materials are particularly low-maintenance.

Regardless if it's a vintage heirloom or a fast-fashion piece, every garment deserves proper care. Not just as a respect for the resources and human effort that went into its creation, but also because careful washing can extend the lifespan of your clothes by years.

Not every garment needs to be thrown into the washing machine after every wear. Some materials hardly require washing at all. It's a good idea to look out for these fabrics when shopping.

Wool

Many people have experienced their favorite wool sweater coming out of the washing machine three sizes smaller. But wool products don't actually need to be machine-washed. Wool is one of the simplest materials to take care of, thanks to its antimicrobial properties. The fibers are coated with lanolin, which makes sheep waterproof and wicks moisture away from the body, preventing odor-causing bacteria. This applies to thick wool sweaters and even T-shirts made from merino wool, which don't need to be washed as frequently.

Most of the time, simply airing or steaming the garments after wearing is enough. But stains should be dealt with promptly, since wool is susceptible to set-in stains. If you do need to wash it, always wash in cold water and skip the dryer. A special wool detergent can also strengthen the fibers.

Denim

It's a well-known fact that you shouldn't wash your jeans. Denim fabric is tough and can handle a lot, but hot water isn't necessary and can cause the garment to fade, shrink, or change shape.

Levi's, the jean manufacturer, advises against freezing jeans to kill bacteria, as many people do. Instead, submerge the jeans in cold water with a mild detergent, and let it soak for about 30 minutes. After that, rinse thoroughly with cold water and don't wring it out.

Silk

Silk has a smooth surface that makes it difficult for dirt to stick to, and it absorbs little odor. Due to its delicate structure, silk should be washed less frequently. Airing or gently steaming it inside out is usually enough to freshen it up after wearing.

Linen

Linen is a strong, breathable material that dries quickly and absorbs little dirt or odor, making it perfect for warm days. As linen softens with each wear, it can be used multiple times without constant washing. The only downside is wrinkles, but these can be easily removed with a steamer or iron, without washing.

Hemp

Hemp is another eco-friendly material that needs to be washed less often. Hemp fibers are robust and naturally antibacterial, preventing the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Like linen, hemp is breathable and dries quickly. It stays fresh even after multiple uses, making it ideal for a sustainable wardrobe. Machine washing is generally safe for the material, but don't use the dryer.

Lyocell

Lyocell, also known as Tencel, is a future fabric - soft like silk, durable like polyester, and environmentally friendly. Made from sustainably sourced wood, typically eucalyptus, Lyocell is biodegradable and low-maintenance. The material absorbs hardly any odors and wrinkles little, reducing the number of washes needed. A quick air or steam refresh keeps it fresh for a long time. The only exception is athletic wear.

