- Reduced bark beetles in Thuringian forests

The unusually wet summer has significantly slowed the spruce bark beetle infestation in Thuringia. In July, the volume of damaged timber caused by bark beetles in the state's forests decreased to 491,000 cubic meters, the state forest authority reported. A cubic meter of solid wood is equivalent to one cubic meter of dense wood mass.

For comparison, in July 2023, the volume of damaged timber was over 1.2 million cubic meters, more than double the current figure. This continues the trend of reduction first observed in June. However, it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into the fall.

Since the beginning of the year, bark beetles have caused approximately 2.2 million cubic meters of damaged timber statewide. In the same period last year, it was around 3.3 million cubic meters. "This development gives foresters and woodland owners cautious hope," said Thuringia's Forest Director Volker Gebhardt.

Resistance of spruces to pests has increased

The wet weather and good water supply in recent months have strengthened the vitality of spruces, which are sensitive to drought. This has also increased their resistance to pests.

Regular monitoring, swift felling of infested spruces, and their prompt removal from the forest have effectively reduced the populations, according to Gebhardt. Regional hotspots for bark beetles remain the districts of Neuhaus, Gehren, and Frauenwald.

Unlike the statewide trend, in the main affected regions, the number of infestations in pure spruce forests is increasing or remaining at high levels - for example, in the districts of Oberhof and Finsterbergen.

The increased resistance of spruces to pests can be attributed to the freshwater supply, as the wet weather has strengthened their vitality. The implementation of strategies like regular monitoring and swift felling of infested spruces in freshwater-rich areas has helped reduce their populations.

Read also: