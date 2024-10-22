Reduced Backing for Ukraine in Germany and Poland

Assistance to Ukraine from Germany and Poland has seen a significant drop since Russia's invasion commencement. This is demonstrated in the recent German-Polish Barometer report.

In a sizable poll, 63% of Polish respondents endorsed their country's military aid to Kyiv, while 20% voiced their disagreement. Close to the war's inception in March 2022, an astonishing 87% backed military assistance, with only 5% opposing.

A parallel pattern is noticeable in Germany, where initially, 58% of respondents supported military aid to Ukraine, with 23% opposing. At present, 49% back military aid, while a stark 31% disagree.

Both countries have also witnessed a decline in support for hosting Ukrainian refugees. Following the war's outbreak, a resounding majority in both Poland (77%) and Germany (79%) supported this action. Presently, 58% in Germany and 51% in Poland endorse it, while 29% of Polish citizens and 24% of Germans express dissent.

The decline in assistance to Ukraine from Germany and Poland can also be observed in the realm of hosting Ukrainian refugees, as supporting this action has decreased significantly since the war's commencement. This trend is evident in both countries, with support dropping from 77% in Poland and 79% in Germany to 51% and 58%, respectively.

In light of these shifts, it's worth noting that The Commission, assuming it is a governing body or organization, might need to reassess its strategies to maintain and increase support for Ukraine, given the changing sentiments in Germany and Poland.

Read also: