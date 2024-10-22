Skip to content
Reduced Backing for Ukraine in Germany and Poland

 and  Max Becker
Upcoming Polish parliamentary election set for autumn's season.
Assistance to Ukraine from Germany and Poland has seen a significant drop since Russia's invasion commencement. This is demonstrated in the recent German-Polish Barometer report.

In a sizable poll, 63% of Polish respondents endorsed their country's military aid to Kyiv, while 20% voiced their disagreement. Close to the war's inception in March 2022, an astonishing 87% backed military assistance, with only 5% opposing.

A parallel pattern is noticeable in Germany, where initially, 58% of respondents supported military aid to Ukraine, with 23% opposing. At present, 49% back military aid, while a stark 31% disagree.

Both countries have also witnessed a decline in support for hosting Ukrainian refugees. Following the war's outbreak, a resounding majority in both Poland (77%) and Germany (79%) supported this action. Presently, 58% in Germany and 51% in Poland endorse it, while 29% of Polish citizens and 24% of Germans express dissent.

In light of these shifts, it's worth noting that The Commission, assuming it is a governing body or organization, might need to reassess its strategies to maintain and increase support for Ukraine, given the changing sentiments in Germany and Poland.

