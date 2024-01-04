CDU parliamentary group leader - Redmann wants continued tax concessions for agricultural diesel

Brandenburg's CDU parliamentary group leader Jan Redmann is calling for a reversal of the planned reduction for farmers, including for agricultural diesel. "In 18 EU countries, farmers now pay less tax on agricultural diesel than in Germany," Redmann wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. "If the traffic light now sticks to the planned tax increase, this is a distortion of competition to the detriment of our farmers." Redmann showed understanding for the farmers. "It is right that the farmers' protest continues," he wrote.

Following protests, the traffic light coalition of SPD, FDP and Greens wants to partially reverse the planned cuts in subsidies for farmers. The federal government announced that there would be no abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture. The abolition of tax concessions for agricultural diesel will remain, but will not be carried out in one step, but spread out.

Following the budget ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, the traffic light coalition wanted to abolish tax concessions for agricultural diesel and the motor vehicle tax exemption for farmers. The plans had triggered fierce protests from farmers. In response, the German Farmers' Association called for a week of action starting on Monday.

