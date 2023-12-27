Skip to content
Redmann praises Schäuble's merits for reunification

The Brandenburg CDU state chairman Jan Redmann has paid tribute to the services of the late CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble for reunification. Redmann said on Wednesday: "We East Germans in particular have a lot to thank him for. Because he succeeded in bringing about the reunification of our German fatherland in just a few months. With his incredible sense of duty, diligence and discipline, he secured the freedom that the people here fought for in 1989 with the Unification Treaty."

Former Bundestag President Schäuble died at home with his family on Tuesday evening at the age of 81. The CDU politician, who was also Minister of the Interior and Finance, had helped negotiate the Unification Treaty after the fall of the Berlin Wall in the GDR. He had been in a wheelchair since a mentally disturbed man attacked him in October 1990.

